Girl Guide Association Can Perform Well In Billion Tree Program

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

Girl Guide Association can perform well in Billion Tree program

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak urged Girl Guide Association to play their effective role in PM's Billion Trees Programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak urged Girl Guide Association to play their effective role in PM's billion Trees Programme.

While extolling the working of Girl Guide Association, the DC stated that women were performing their matchless role in all sectors and especially country's uplift.

The Girl Guide delegation was led by Provincial Commissioner Girl Guide Tazeem Fazal. Deputy Commissioner stated that Girl Guide role was very much crucial as it used to encourage women to come forward. The Association imparts training to women and make them useful and productive citizen. Commissioner Girl Guide Tazeem Fazal apprised the deputy commissioner about working of the Association. DC urged them to perform role in tree plantation campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

