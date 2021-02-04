UrduPoint.com
Girl Guides Can Play Important Role In Nation-building: First Lady

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday said Pakistan Girl Guides Association could play a significant role in nation-building by rendering positive contribution towards reformation of society.

The First Lady, who took oath as the Chief Girl Guide on the occasion, pledged to lead the movement entrusted by the Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with an objective to serve the country.

Addressing at the investiture ceremony, she stressed the need for preparing young women to join the national mainstream, saying the Girl Guides Association could prove an effective platform.

She urged upon the girls to follow in the footsteps of great leader Fatima Jinnah and remain steadfast while dealing with challenges in their lives.

She lauded the Girl Guides Association for inculcating good values in young women and by educating them about the humanist approach as well.

She said the platform also helped enhancing the mental and physical abilities of female students.

Girl Guides Association President Farheen Azeem highlighting the salient features of the national organization said through offered a dynamic educational programme, it was helping girls and young women to develop their fullest potential as responsible citizens, at home and in the society.

Girl Guides Association National Commissioner Pakistan Maria Sabri also spoke on the occasion.

