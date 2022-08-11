UrduPoint.com

Girl Hangs Herself To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Girl hangs herself to death

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A 21-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in a room of her house situated at Gehet village in Mor Kahu area here on Thursday.

Police said the girl identified as Khalida Bibi, daughter of Asmar, hanged herself to death with a shawl in her room.

Police informed that the girl had some mental issues and used to remain alone in her room.

Police shifted the body to hospital for medico legal procedure and registered a case for further investigation.

In Chitral, poor mental health is the leading cause of suicides. As per some reports, 46 per cent of the 63 suicides over a five-year period were caused due to stress and various mental illnesses, followed by domestic violence at 23 per cent.

Related Topics

Police Poor Suicide Chitral

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

4 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

4 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

5 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.