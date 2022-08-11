Girl hangs herself to death

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A 21-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in a room of her house situated at Gehet village in Mor Kahu area here on Thursday.

Police said the girl identified as Khalida Bibi, daughter of Asmar, hanged herself to death with a shawl in her room.

Police informed that the girl had some mental issues and used to remain alone in her room.

Police shifted the body to hospital for medico legal procedure and registered a case for further investigation.

In Chitral, poor mental health is the leading cause of suicides. As per some reports, 46 per cent of the 63 suicides over a five-year period were caused due to stress and various mental illnesses, followed by domestic violence at 23 per cent.