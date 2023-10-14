Girl, her 'paramour' killed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A young man has shot dead his sister and her alleged paramour in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that accused Sajjad of Mohallah Minto Park, Sheroana, got infuriated after seeing his sister Ayesha with her alleged 'paramour' Mehboob Alam, and shot dead both of them.

The area police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of the incident and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Bilal Sulehri to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

The CPO also directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused. A special team was constituted which had started raids for arrest of the accused, spokesman added.