Girl Hit To Death

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Girl hit to death

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A girl died when a car hit her at Karor Lal Esan on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, 5-year-old Abra Bibi was crossing the road when a speeding car hit her.

As a result, the girl received critical injuries and died on the spot. Rescue teams shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The local police started an investigation to arrest the car driver who managed to escape.

