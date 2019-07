A minor girl was killed after being hit by a train near Makhdoom Pur Pahoraan on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :A minor girl was killed after being hit by a train near Makhdoom Pur Pahoraan on Saturday.

According to police, the deaf and dumb girl, Sumeera Bibi ,7, of Patta Sarkar, was playing near railway tracks when she was hit by a train.

The police started investigation.