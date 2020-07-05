Girl injured as roof of house caved in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A girl sustained injuries as roof of house caved in near Sheesh mahel marriage hall old Shujabad Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, they received a call about roof collapse at Old Shujabad Road. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started relief operation.

The rescuers recovered 12 years old girl named Areeba d/o Zafar Kamal and shifted her to Nishtar hospital.