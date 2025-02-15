Girl injured, five arrested for aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A girl sustained bullet injuries due to jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony

whereas the police arrested seven accused from different parts of the

city over aerial firing.

A police spokesman said on Saturday, that participant of a wedding ceremony resorted

to jubilant firing in Chak No 261-RB which injured an 11-year-old girl Hafsa.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice

and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Dijkot police arrested Abdul Ghaffar with his weapon.

Meanwhile, Nishatabad police also arrested Akthar etc from Chak No.4-JB as they

conducted aerial firing during a function.

Similarly, Chak Jhumra police also arrested Aamash for displaying weapon

and aerial firing.