Girl Injured, Five Arrested For Aerial Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A girl sustained bullet injuries due to jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony
whereas the police arrested seven accused from different parts of the
city over aerial firing.
A police spokesman said on Saturday, that participant of a wedding ceremony resorted
to jubilant firing in Chak No 261-RB which injured an 11-year-old girl Hafsa.
On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice
and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
Dijkot police arrested Abdul Ghaffar with his weapon.
Meanwhile, Nishatabad police also arrested Akthar etc from Chak No.4-JB as they
conducted aerial firing during a function.
Similarly, Chak Jhumra police also arrested Aamash for displaying weapon
and aerial firing.
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FCCU hosts annual alumni reunion6 minutes ago
-
Girl injured, five arrested for aerial firing6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary directs for urgent redressal of public issues16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists16 minutes ago
-
PJA concludes six-day training course for district judiciary26 minutes ago
-
CPO orders early arrest of proclaimed offenders26 minutes ago
-
Kohat Commissioner inagurates spring plantation campaign26 minutes ago
-
PN, RSNF reaffirm operational readiness by fire power display during NAB-XV in North Arabian Sea35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt transfers bodies of martyred coal miner to their native areas: Shahid Rind35 minutes ago
-
KP CM hosts consultative session for unity against terrorism35 minutes ago
-
DHA achieves 100% success in LQAS survey in anti polio campaign45 minutes ago
-
FBR assigned to collect advance income tax under revised rates: Chief Commissioner45 minutes ago