Girl injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) A young girl suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said Wednesday that 22-year-old Tahira,resident of Makkoana was working in her kitchen when gas cylinder blew up all of sudden. Consequently, she received critical burn injuries and shifted to Allied hospital where doctors were striving to save her life.