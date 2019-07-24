UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Injured In Cylinder Blast In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Girl injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

A young girl suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) A young girl suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said Wednesday that 22-year-old Tahira,resident of Makkoana was working in her kitchen when gas cylinder blew up all of sudden. Consequently, she received critical burn injuries and shifted to Allied hospital where doctors were striving to save her life.

Related Topics

Police Station Young Gas All

Recent Stories

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

7 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tr ..

20 seconds ago

Hoeness to step down as Bayern president: reports

22 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

23 seconds ago

Trains slowed down as temperature records tumble i ..

28 seconds ago

Trump doesn’t make things up: US rejects Indian ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.