Girl injured in Duki rain incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A five-year-old girl received injuries when a roof of house collapsed on her due to rain in Duki area of Loralai district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Yasmin Bibi was present at the mud house as its roof fell down on her due to rain. As a result, she sustained injuries and was rushed to district headquarter hospital.