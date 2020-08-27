UrduPoint.com
Girl Injured In Duki Rain Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

Girl injured in Duki rain incident

A five-year-old girl received injuries when a roof of house collapsed on her due to rain in Duki area of Loralai district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A five-year-old girl received injuries when a roof of house collapsed on her due to rain in Duki area of Loralai district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Yasmin Bibi was present at the mud house as its roof fell down on her due to rain. As a result, she sustained injuries and was rushed to district headquarter hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

