Girl Injured In Qalandarabad Firing Incident Dies In Hospital
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM
The young woman Laiba injured in the firing incident on Sajikot Road, Qalandarabad, yesterday has succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Sources claims that the girl was targeted in the name of honour
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The young woman Laiba injured in the firing incident on Sajikot Road, Qalandarabad, yesterday has succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Sources claims that the girl was targeted in the name of honour.
The victim had moved into a rented flat in Gujri Chowk Qalandarabad two weeks ago, where she was living alone.
According to the details, on Monday evening, girl was ambushed and attacked by her brother, Mazhar Shah, a resident of Jarid Balakot, who is currently residing in Pano Dheri, Mansehra.
Laiba, originally hails from Jarid and currently living in Qalandarabad, was shot as she was returning to her residence in Gujri Chowk after finishing her shift at the beauty parlor.
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion13 minutes ago
-
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: Murad14 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session14 minutes ago
-
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism14 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case20 minutes ago
-
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit20 minutes ago
-
Muharrars of two police stations suspended20 minutes ago
-
Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic17 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for universities17 minutes ago
-
Tarar affirms govt's commitment to ensure safety of every citizen17 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues alert to departments' concerned amid GLOF threat in KP, GB12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Russian FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional, global developments12 minutes ago