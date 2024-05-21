Open Menu

Girl Injured In Qalandarabad Firing Incident Dies In Hospital

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM

The young woman Laiba injured in the firing incident on Sajikot Road, Qalandarabad, yesterday has succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Sources claims that the girl was targeted in the name of honour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The young woman Laiba injured in the firing incident on Sajikot Road, Qalandarabad, yesterday has succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Sources claims that the girl was targeted in the name of honour.

The victim had moved into a rented flat in Gujri Chowk Qalandarabad two weeks ago, where she was living alone.

According to the details, on Monday evening, girl was ambushed and attacked by her brother, Mazhar Shah, a resident of Jarid Balakot, who is currently residing in Pano Dheri, Mansehra.

Laiba, originally hails from Jarid and currently living in Qalandarabad, was shot as she was returning to her residence in Gujri Chowk after finishing her shift at the beauty parlor.

