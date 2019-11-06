Girl kidnapped in Qasimabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A 17-year old girl has been kidnapped allegedly by four persons from Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad

Ganga Das, father of the girl, reported to Naseem Nagar Police Station that Cheetan Bheel along with three associates kidnapped his daughter from Sehrish Nagar area while purchasing medicines from a medical store.

According to sources, three accused, including brother of Cheetan Bheel have been arrested.