Girl Kidnapped In Qasimabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:08 PM

Girl kidnapped in Qasimabad

A 17-year old girl has been kidnapped allegedly by four persons from Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A 17-year old girl has been kidnapped allegedly by four persons from Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad.

Ganga Das, father of the girl, reported to Naseem Nagar Police Station that Cheetan Bheel along with three associates kidnapped his daughter from Sehrish Nagar area while purchasing medicines from a medical store.

According to sources, three accused, including brother of Cheetan Bheel have been arrested.

Your Thoughts and Comments

