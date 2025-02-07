Open Menu

Girl Kidnapping Attempt Foiled In Raiwind

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Girl kidnapping attempt foiled in Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A kidnapping attempt on a 14-year-old girl in Raiwind was foiled, leading to the arrest of two suspects, police reported.

According to officials, the Dolphin Force received an emergency call regarding the abduction of Sanam, a resident of Raiwind’s outskirts, at 4am.

Responding swiftly, the team gathered details from the victim’s family and launched an intelligence-based operation to track the culprits.

The accused, identified as Saeed and Dilbar from interior Sindh, had locked the girl in a nearby abandoned house. Authorities successfully rescued Sanam and safely reunited her with her family.

The suspects were handed over to the Raiwind Police Station, where a case was registered, and legal proceedings were underway.

Recent Stories

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

3 minutes ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

11 minutes ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

26 minutes ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

1 hour ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

1 hour ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

1 hour ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

1 hour ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

1 hour ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan