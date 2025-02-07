Girl kidnapping attempt foiled in Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A kidnapping attempt on a 14-year-old girl in Raiwind was foiled, leading to the arrest of two suspects, police reported.

According to officials, the Dolphin Force received an emergency call regarding the abduction of Sanam, a resident of Raiwind’s outskirts, at 4am.

Responding swiftly, the team gathered details from the victim’s family and launched an intelligence-based operation to track the culprits.

The accused, identified as Saeed and Dilbar from interior Sindh, had locked the girl in a nearby abandoned house. Authorities successfully rescued Sanam and safely reunited her with her family.

The suspects were handed over to the Raiwind Police Station, where a case was registered, and legal proceedings were underway.