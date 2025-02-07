Girl Kidnapping Attempt Foiled In Raiwind
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A kidnapping attempt on a 14-year-old girl in Raiwind was foiled, leading to the arrest of two suspects, police reported.
According to officials, the Dolphin Force received an emergency call regarding the abduction of Sanam, a resident of Raiwind’s outskirts, at 4am.
Responding swiftly, the team gathered details from the victim’s family and launched an intelligence-based operation to track the culprits.
The accused, identified as Saeed and Dilbar from interior Sindh, had locked the girl in a nearby abandoned house. Authorities successfully rescued Sanam and safely reunited her with her family.
The suspects were handed over to the Raiwind Police Station, where a case was registered, and legal proceedings were underway.
Recent Stories
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism3 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University holds seminar, walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Rubaba terms Quetta Food Festival an excellent opportunity for business professionals, women in food ..6 minutes ago
-
Girl kidnapping attempt foiled in Raiwind6 minutes ago
-
Four dead, three injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
CDF of Maldives Armed Forces calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir6 minutes ago
-
Punjab shifts to capital-based property tax system16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to early implement Safe City Project16 minutes ago
-
NICF extends application date till Feb 1516 minutes ago
-
SI dies of heart attack during duty16 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed three khwarij in North Waziristan IBO16 minutes ago