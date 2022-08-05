UrduPoint.com

Girl Killed, 6 Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 09:11 PM

A girl was killed while six others sustained injuries in a collision between auto rickshaw and truck near kidney center Muzaffargarh road on Friday

According to Rescue officials, an auto rickshaw carrying passengers was on its way when a speeding truck hit it near kidney center Muzaffargarh road.

As a result, 12 years old girl Zara Bibi died on the spot while six persons including Asia Bibi, Rukhsana, Shan, Ajmal, Ashiq Hussain and Adnan sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital Multan.

