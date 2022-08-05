Girl killed, 6 hurt in road mishap

A girl was killed while six others sustained injuries in a collision between auto rickshaw and truck near kidney center Muzaffargarh road on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A girl was killed while six others sustained injuries in a collision between auto rickshaw and truck near kidney center Muzaffargarh road on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, an auto rickshaw carrying passengers was on its way when a speeding truck hit it near kidney center Muzaffargarh road.

As a result, 12 years old girl Zara Bibi died on the spot while six persons including Asia Bibi, Rukhsana, Shan, Ajmal, Ashiq Hussain and Adnan sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital Multan.