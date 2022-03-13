UrduPoint.com

Girl Killed, 9 Injured In Wall Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Girl killed, 9 injured in wall collapse incident

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) ::A girl was killed while nine others were injured on Sunday when a wall of the house in Mirakkel area district Bannu collapsed suddenly during a wedding ceremony, Police confirmed the incident.

Giving details about the incident, an official of the Bannu control said that the wall of a house collapsed during wedding ceremony, killing a girl and injuring nine others including women in Mirakkel village.

He said, soon after the incident, the officials of the Rescue 1122 and Police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation with the help of local people.

He said the injured were being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu for medical treatment and doctor confirmed the death of a girl.

He said the condition of the other injured was stable.

Related Topics

Injured Bannu Police Marriage Doctor Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

18 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

19 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

19 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>