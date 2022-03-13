Girl killed, 9 injured in wall collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) ::A girl was killed while nine others were injured on Sunday when a wall of the house in Mirakkel area district Bannu collapsed suddenly during a wedding ceremony, Police confirmed the incident.

Giving details about the incident, an official of the Bannu control said that the wall of a house collapsed during wedding ceremony, killing a girl and injuring nine others including women in Mirakkel village.

He said, soon after the incident, the officials of the Rescue 1122 and Police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation with the help of local people.

He said the injured were being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu for medical treatment and doctor confirmed the death of a girl.

He said the condition of the other injured was stable.