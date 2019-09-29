Girl killed, another injured in road accident

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::A young girl was killed while another sustained critical injuries in a road accident at Bahawalpur bypass on Saturday late night.

According to district emergency officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah, a van was carrying a marriage party to Jalalpur Pirwala when it collided with a tractor trolley near Bahawalpur bypass.

As a result, Asia Bibi (18) died on the spot while Uzma Bibi (8) sustained serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to Nishtar hospital in precarious condition.