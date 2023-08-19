Girl killed, boy injured in road accident

A girl was killed while a teenager boy sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A girl was killed while a teenager boy sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 18-year-old Hasnain Zafar of Mohallah Ghazi Abad, along with a girl Bareera Javaid (29), was going on a motorcycle when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler on Canal Express Way near Giddariwala old bridge.

As a result, Bareera Javaid received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted motorcyclist Hasnain Zafar to Allied Hospital in a critical condition, he added.