Girl Killed, Boy Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

A girl was killed while a teenager boy sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A girl was killed while a teenager boy sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 18-year-old Hasnain Zafar of Mohallah Ghazi Abad, along with a girl Bareera Javaid (29), was going on a motorcycle when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler on Canal Express Way near Giddariwala old bridge.

As a result, Bareera Javaid received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted motorcyclist Hasnain Zafar to Allied Hospital in a critical condition, he added.

