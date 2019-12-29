UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Killed, Boy Injured In Road Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Girl killed, boy injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::A girl was killed while a boy injured in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding car hit a road divider near Chak No 74-JB, Thikriwala, at Jhang Road on Sunday.

As a result, a teenager girl in the car received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while car driver Owais, son of Abdul Majeed of Khiyaban-III Madina Town, received injuries and was shifted to an area hospital by Recue-1122.

The police have started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Car Died Road Accident Jhang Sunday

Recent Stories

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

56 minutes ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

2 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

2 hours ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.