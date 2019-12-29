Girl killed, boy injured in road accident

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::A girl was killed while a boy injured in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding car hit a road divider near Chak No 74-JB, Thikriwala, at Jhang Road on Sunday.

As a result, a teenager girl in the car received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while car driver Owais, son of Abdul Majeed of Khiyaban-III Madina Town, received injuries and was shifted to an area hospital by Recue-1122.

The police have started investigation.