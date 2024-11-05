Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

A young girl, who was pillion rider, died while her brother sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by bus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), at Syedwala Bypass, here on Tuesday

According to Rescue 1122, both were on their way to their educational institutions when the accident occurred at 8:50 am.

They informed that the deceased was identified as Iqra Mehr (18) d/o Iqbal while her brother Abuzar (15) sustained injuries.

The young girl died on the spot, they said, adding that according to witnesses, siblings were hit by the university bus from the rear side which resulted in the death of Iqra on the spot.

Later, the body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy by the rescuers, they informed.

After being informed, Gulgasht police reached the spot and arrested the driver named Naeem besides confiscating the bus.

When contacted, BZU transport supervisor, Mujhaid, told APP that varsity bus did not hit them rather they had an accident with another motorcycle.

He stated that after their accident, deceased younger brother Abuzar could not control the bike and his sister was hit by rear tyre of the bus and after having injuries died on the spot.

He noted that the driver is an experienced and licensed employee of BZU whom police arrested after the accident.

All the routes of BZU were cancelled keeping in view the safety measures today, Mujahid maintained.

DSP Gulgasht, Zaheeruddin Babar told this news agency that police registered an FIR no 3478/24 after detaining the M. Naeem and impounded the bus no MLN- 4371.

He explained that the father of deceased is a former traffic police staffer, adding that he got registered the FIR under traffic police dept supervision.

According to FIR, BZU bus driver Naeem was driving it recklessly near Syedwala Bypass when it hit the motorcyle no VRN 2353 which was being driven by deceased father Mr Iqbal when it hit them near the Bypass which resulted in death of the girl.