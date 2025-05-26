Open Menu

Girl Killed By Father Over Matrimonial Issue

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 10:27 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Kamal Pur Jatyal, Lodhran, where a 22-year-old girl was allegedly gunned down by her father over a marriage dispute, just days before her wedding.

According to Rescue officials, the victim, identified as Fatima Bibi, d/o Malik Umar Farooq, had expressed her desire to marry someone of her own choice. This led to a heated dispute and the father of the girl allegedly shot her in the head, killing her on the spot.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital in presence of local police.

