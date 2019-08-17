UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Killed, Father Injured In Road Accident In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:41 PM

Girl killed, father injured in road accident in Lahore

A minor girl was killed while her father sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A minor girl was killed while her father sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 35-year-old Allah Rakha of Okara was riding a motorcycle, along with his 10-year-old daughter Noor Fatima.

When they reached near Chak No 26-GB, the motorcycle went out of control and turned turtle due to over-speeding, as result Noor Fatima died on the spot due to severe injuries. However, Allah Rakha was shifted to hospital by Rescue-1122 for treatment.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Road Accident Okara Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Rain turns weather pleasant, people throng parks

1 minute ago

100 acres of land recovered from landgrabbers in B ..

1 minute ago

Divisional Peace Committee to review arrangements ..

1 minute ago

Man killed, brother injured over marriage dispute ..

9 minutes ago

Qumi Yaq Jehti Kashmir Girls U-19 Squash Champions ..

9 minutes ago

DG Khan wrestler wins heavyweight contest

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.