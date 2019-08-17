Girl killed, father injured in road accident in Lahore

A minor girl was killed while her father sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A minor girl was killed while her father sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 35-year-old Allah Rakha of Okara was riding a motorcycle, along with his 10-year-old daughter Noor Fatima.

When they reached near Chak No 26-GB, the motorcycle went out of control and turned turtle due to over-speeding, as result Noor Fatima died on the spot due to severe injuries. However, Allah Rakha was shifted to hospital by Rescue-1122 for treatment.