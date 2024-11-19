Girl Killed, Female Sub-inspector Among 10 Injured In Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A girl was killed while 10 people including a female sub-inspector sustained multiple injuries in road traffic accidents in Faisalabad on Tuesday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a motorcycle while a rickshaw also collided with them due to speeding near Chak No.204 Steam Power Stop on Canal Road.
As a result, 10-year-old Fatima Nasir of Chak No.197-RB Bagaywala received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 7 other victims to hospital after providing them first aid. Among them included Nasir Mehmood (65), his wife Yasmin (35), daughters Sidra Nasir (18) and Sana Nasir (21), Sarwar Bibi (55), Owais Javed (11), all residents of Chak No.
197-RB and motorcyclist Sohail Anwar (48), a resident of Mansoorabad.
Meanwhile, a speeding bus hit a car of a police sub-inspector near Balochni on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, SI Aqsa Younus Incharge SSIOU Khurarianwala, car driver Jahanzaib and head constable Asghar received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-I.
The police took the bus into custody and started an investigation to arrest its driver who managed to escape after the accident, the police spokesman said.
