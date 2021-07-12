Girl killed for honour in Faisalabad

A man shot dead his niece for honour, in the jurisdiction of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his niece for honour, in the jurisdiction of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Monday that Shahid, resident of Chak No.510-GB had suspected that his niece Muafan Bibi (15) had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

After an altercation over the issue, Shahdi shot at and killed her and fled the scene.

The police have shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.