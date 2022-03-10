UrduPoint.com

Girl Killed For Refusing Marriage Proposal In Takhtbhai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Takhtbhai

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead by a youth after she refused his marriage proposal in Fazal e Abad area of tehsil Takhtbhai in Mardan district on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A 17-year-old girl was shot dead by a youth after she refused his marriage proposal in Fazal e Abad area of tehsil Takhtbhai in Mardan district on Thursday morning.

Police said a youth named Muhammad Umair was willing to marry a 17-year-old girl named Sonia, daughter of Faqir Sayyed in Gharibabad area however the girl refused the marriage proposal.

The infuriated Muhammad Umair entered the house of Faqir Sayyed and shot dead his daughter, Sonia before fleeing the scene. The girl died on the spot, police said and added that her body was sent to hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of uncle of the girl and started search for the accused.

