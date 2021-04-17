UrduPoint.com
Girl Killed, Four Injured In Accident

Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:39 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A girl was killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between a rickshaw and a bus here in Bhagtanwala police limits on Saturday.

The police said the rickshaw carrying five members of a family was hit by a rashly driven bus near Chak 81 SB.

As a result, Urooj Fatime died on the spot, while her father Javaid Hussain, mother Kaneez Fatima, brother Ali Ashgar and sister Zahra sustained injuries.

On information,the Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Bhagtanwala.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

