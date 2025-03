Girl killed, her father and sister injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A minor girl was killed and her father and a sister were injured when a motorcycle rickshaw overturned due to over-speeding near Guna, Badiana, tehsil Pasrur, here on Sunday.

According to a Rescue spokesperson, a man was riding a motorcycle rickshaw with his two daughters -- 10-year-old Hijab and 13-year-old Fajr -- when it overturned in front of Rehmat Marriage Hall.

As a result 10-year-old Hijab died on-the-spot due to a severe head injury, while 13-year-old Fajr and father Tahir were injured.

Rescue 1122 reached there and provided first aid to the injured.