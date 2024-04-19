Open Menu

Girl Killed; House Destroyed In Landslide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Girl killed; house destroyed in landslide

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A 12-year-old girl was killed and a house destroyed when a landslide occurred in Ban Patay area of Tormang Darra in the vicinity of Khal police station here on Friday morning.

Local sources said a house owned by Shumal Zada was destroyed while a passerby girl named Asia Bibi, resident of Asban Bagh was killed in a landslide incident in Band Patay area.

The three-room house and the belongings were destroyed in the landslide. The girl who was going to the house of her relatives also came under the landslide and died.

Locals and rescue officials retrieved the body of the girl from the rubble.

APP/aiq/vak

Related Topics

Police Station Died Khal Bagh From Asia Bibi

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

1 hour ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

14 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

14 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

14 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

14 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

14 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

14 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan