Girl Killed; House Destroyed In Landslide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A 12-year-old girl was killed and a house destroyed when a landslide occurred in Ban Patay area of Tormang Darra in the vicinity of Khal police station here on Friday morning.
Local sources said a house owned by Shumal Zada was destroyed while a passerby girl named Asia Bibi, resident of Asban Bagh was killed in a landslide incident in Band Patay area.
The three-room house and the belongings were destroyed in the landslide. The girl who was going to the house of her relatives also came under the landslide and died.
Locals and rescue officials retrieved the body of the girl from the rubble.
APP/aiq/vak
