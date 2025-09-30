Open Menu

Girl Killed In A Road Accident In Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A road accident was occurred on Tuesday near Kamunki GT Road, Nowshera Virkan, where a speeding truck collided with a pedestrian, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl named Zainab and her mother was seriously injured in the accident.

According to rescue sources, the Rescue 1122 promptly responded to the scene and transported both Zainab and her mother to the hospital, where Zainab was pronounced dead.

The truck driver, however, fled the scene immediately after the accident. The police are currently investigating the incident.

The authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident and identify the driver responsible.

