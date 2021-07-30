UrduPoint.com
Girl Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Girl killed in accident

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A-17-year old girl was killed when a trailer and motorcycle collided near Manan garden Multan road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 the deceased was heading to Multan along with her brother on motorbike, where a trailer coming from opposite side had hit their bike.

The deceased was Identified as Shasta daughter of Haq Nawaz.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh for autopsy and legal formalities.

However police said that incident occurred due to over speed of trailer, further investigation was underway.

