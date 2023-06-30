Girl Killed In Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 11:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A girl was killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speeding van hit 12-year-old Maryam of Mohallah Noor Pur when she was crossing Jaranwala Road near Chak No108-RB Sain Di Khohi.
As a result, the girl died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation whilethe driver fled.