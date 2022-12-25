Girl killed in aerial firing, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :A minor girl was killed during aerial firing in a Mehndi function, whereas the Satiana police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani arrested the accused within 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that some participants of a Mehndi function restored to aerial firing to celebrate the ceremony in Azafi Abadi of Chak No.432-GB on Saturday night but all of sudden a stray bullet hit an 11-year-old girl Afsha Kashif in her head.

As a result, the girl received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and she breathed her last on the way.

On receiving information, CPO Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took serious notice and directed the area police to immediately arrest the accused.

Therefore, police teams under supervision of SP Jaranwala, DSP Jaranwala and SHO Satiana police station remained active throughout the night and succeeded in arresting one Hassan, the main accused of firing incident, on Sunday afternoon.

The accused was locked behind the bars while raids were still continued to arrest his remaining accomplices, spokesman added.