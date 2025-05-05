Open Menu

Girl Killed In Dacoity Bid

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Girl killed in dacoity bid

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The unidentified robbers on Monday murdered an eight-year-old girl during a dacoity bid in Narjani area.

The police spokesman said the family resisted the dacoity bid, adding in retaliation, the robbers opened indiscriminate firing and killed the girl, namely Noor Fatima, on the spot.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

