Girl Killed In Dacoity Bid
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The unidentified robbers on Monday murdered an eight-year-old girl during a dacoity bid in Narjani area.
The police spokesman said the family resisted the dacoity bid, adding in retaliation, the robbers opened indiscriminate firing and killed the girl, namely Noor Fatima, on the spot.
The police registered a case and started an investigation.
APP/rft/378
Recent Stories
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 242 minutes ago
-
Girl killed in dacoity bid2 minutes ago
-
KP's revenue collection soars to Rs 41.9 bln in 10 months12 minutes ago
-
Punjab cracks down on illegal arms dealers using fake documents22 minutes ago
-
14 nabbed over power stealing42 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi57 minutes ago
-
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism1 hour ago
-
BISE Sukkur chairman ensures peaceful exams, cracks down on cheating2 hours ago
-
Eminent (late), journalist Khalid Farooqi remembered at KFMFF in Brussels2 hours ago
-
Authorities confiscate 311 unlicensed vehicles in city-wide crackdown on Qingqi Rickshaw2 hours ago
-
Speeding dumper truck claims one life, two injured2 hours ago
-
Expert warns of rising intestinal infections, urges public awareness2 hours ago