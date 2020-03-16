UrduPoint.com
Girl Killed In Firing Incident Near Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A young girl was murdered in a firing incident at the Kotmomin police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Alisha Sajid a student of class 8th was riding on a Motorcycle rickshaw towards her home after attending school on Friday March 13, when some unknown armed persons opened fire on the Rickshaw near Chak 11/SB.

As a result she was seriously injured and shift to hospital for treatment but she died on Monday morning at THQ Kotmomin.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

On that incident parents of deceased have stage a demonstration and block the Sargodha-Kotmomin road.

On information of that incident DPO Ammara Ather reached on the spot, and give assurance of the immediate arrest of the accused to the heirs, on which they ended the protest.

