Girl killed in name of 'honor'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A 15-year-old girl was reportedly shot dead by her relatives for marriage against her family's will in the vicinity of Inqilab police station here.

ASI Fazal Diyan told media persons that the slain was residing with her husband in Kohat.

The area police received information that a girl was being secretly buried at a local graveyard.

After the initial investigation sorted out that it was the same girl who was on bail from the court. Later the police received information that the girl was killed by her relatives in Kochiyan Qilla area for honor.

The police also searched the house of the accused for evidence and later arrested the father of the girl, Muhammad Gul, her uncle Juma Gul and cousins Nauman and Ehsanullah for their involvement in the girl's murder.