Girl Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :A girl was killed while crossing a road in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, on Saturday.
Police said that 12-year-old Anjleena Tariq, resident of Shahpur city was crossing the road when a speeding trailer hit her.
As a result, she died on the spot while the driver escaped from the scene.
The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.
Police have registered a case against the driver and started investigation.