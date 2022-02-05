Girl killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :A girl was killed while crossing a road in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, on Saturday.

Police said that 12-year-old Anjleena Tariq, resident of Shahpur city was crossing the road when a speeding trailer hit her.

As a result, she died on the spot while the driver escaped from the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.

Police have registered a case against the driver and started investigation.