Girl Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Girl killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A minor girl was killed in an accident in the jurisdiction of Urban Area police station here on Tuesday.

Police said three-year-old Bisma Zeeshan was playing outside her house when arashly driven tractor-trolley hit and killed her on the spot while the driver fled.

Police handed over the body to the family and registered a case against the driver.

