Girl Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:53 PM

A teenaged girl was killed while a boy sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A teenaged girl was killed while a boy sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to police, Imran and Habiba (12) were on way to home by a motorbike when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Duburji Malian village.

As a result, Habiba died on the spot while Imran suffered critical injuries.

The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene. The locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

