Girl killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::A girl was killed in a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 23-year-old unknown girl was crossing road near Ashfaq Textile Mills Chak 216/R-B when a speeding van hit her severely.

As a result, the girl received serious injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where she died.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for search of her family and accused van driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident.