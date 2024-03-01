Open Menu

Girl Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Girl killed in roof collapse incident

An infant girl was killed in a roof collapse incident caused by incessant rain in the Badabir area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An infant girl was killed in a roof collapse incident caused by incessant rain in the Badabir area of Peshawar.

The Rescue 1122 team timely reached the spot and recovered an 8-month-old girl, trapped under the rubble in a critical condition.

The Rescue 1122 medical team provided initial medical assistance to the baby girl at the scene and transferred her to the hospital but she could not survive and the doctors confirmed her death.

Related Topics

Peshawar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwa ..

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rain ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Mate ..

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..

2 minutes ago
 CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in Febru ..

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

2 minutes ago
 PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz lea ..

PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

2 minutes ago
 Call to promote technical education

Call to promote technical education

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting

2 minutes ago
CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

2 minutes ago
 Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

8 minutes ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

8 minutes ago
 US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to Euro ..

US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage ..

Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

8 minutes ago
 LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan