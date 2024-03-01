Girl Killed In Roof Collapse Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An infant girl was killed in a roof collapse incident caused by incessant rain in the Badabir area of Peshawar.
The Rescue 1122 team timely reached the spot and recovered an 8-month-old girl, trapped under the rubble in a critical condition.
The Rescue 1122 medical team provided initial medical assistance to the baby girl at the scene and transferred her to the hospital but she could not survive and the doctors confirmed her death.
