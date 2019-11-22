Girl killed just three days before her marriage

(@fidahassanain)

Fear spread in Lahore’s Gulberg area after some unknown assailants abducted Hira on gunpoint from the main door of her house and killed her by taking her just few yards away from her residence on Thursday night.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) A 22-year old girl whose marriage was due after three days from now was murdered on Thursday night by unknown assailants in Gulberg area of the provincial capital, the police said.

According to the details, Hira got up to open the main door as she heard the bell. Her father was at the door. The moment she opened the door for him some unknown persons also entered into the house, took her on gunpoint before her father, and killed her just few yards away from her residence. Hira died on the spot.

The unknown assailants also took her ornaments and fled away.

The father of the deceased girl resisted but the killers who had weapons subjected him to torture. The family said that Hira was to be married three days after from today (Friday).

The police said that the killers also snatched her ornaments and ran away. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. Fear spread across the area after girl’s murder. Gulberg police started investigation of the case and said that the killers would be arrested soon.