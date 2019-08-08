Girl killed, minor boy injured in house collapse in Multan

A girl was killed and her brother sustained injuries as their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Syed Wala Pul area of Shujabad here on Thursday morning

Ten-year-old Iqra, daughter of Iqbal and her minor brother Umair were buried under the debris.

Later, Rescue 1122 pulled the body from under the debris and shifted the injured boy to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Shujabad.