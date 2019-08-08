UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Killed, Minor Boy Injured In House Collapse In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Girl killed, minor boy injured in house collapse in Multan

A girl was killed and her brother sustained injuries as their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Syed Wala Pul area of Shujabad here on Thursday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) A girl was killed and her brother sustained injuries as their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Syed Wala Pul area of Shujabad here on Thursday morning.

Ten-year-old Iqra, daughter of Iqbal and her minor brother Umair were buried under the debris.

Later, Rescue 1122 pulled the body from under the debris and shifted the injured boy to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Shujabad.

Related Topics

Injured Shujabad Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

7 minutes ago

Tension mounted between Pakistan and India, extrem ..

1 minute ago

Rivers Indus, Chenab, Kabul experience low flood

1 minute ago

Resigned US Ambassador to Return Home From Russia ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine's Infrastructure to Get $20 ..

1 minute ago

Rs 1 bln allocated for development of PB 26

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.