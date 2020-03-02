UrduPoint.com
Girl Killed, Mother Injured In Roof Collapse In Jhang

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:42 PM

Girl killed, mother injured in roof collapse in Jhang

A girl was killed and her mother was injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Chak No 267 on Faisalabad Road on Monday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A girl was killed and her mother was injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Chak No 267 on Faisalabad Road on Monday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that the roof was old and deteriorated and it caved in due to rain. A woman and her daughter buried alive under the debris.

Rescue-1122 conducted operation and pulled out body of 7-year-old Seerat Fatima while her mother Fakhra was shifted to DHQ hospital.

