Girl killed, motorcyclist injured in accident

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::A young girl was killed in an accident in the area of D-Type Colony police here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, Osama (25) along with Sana Rehman (22) was going on a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw hit the bike near Mandi Quarter Morh at Sammundri Road. As a result Sana died on spotand Osama received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.