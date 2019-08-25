UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Killed, Motorcyclist Injured In Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Girl killed, motorcyclist injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::A young girl was killed in an accident in the area of D-Type Colony police here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, Osama (25) along with Sana Rehman (22) was going on a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw hit the bike near Mandi Quarter Morh at Sammundri Road. As a result Sana died on spotand Osama received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Died Young Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

3 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.