Open Menu

Girl Killed On Suspicion; Nephew Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Girl killed on suspicion; nephew arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A teenage girl was killed over suspicion in the area of Balochni police station whereas the police arrested the accused within 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Hasnain, of Chak No.376-GB, suspected that her aunt had illicit relations with someone. He killed the girl and escaped. However, the police arrested the accused within 12 hours.

The CPO appreciated the performance of the police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

16 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

17 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan