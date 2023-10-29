Girl killed on suspicion; nephew arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A teenage girl was killed over suspicion in the area of Balochni police station whereas the police arrested the accused within 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Hasnain, of Chak No.376-GB, suspected that her aunt had illicit relations with someone. He killed the girl and escaped. However, the police arrested the accused within 12 hours.

The CPO appreciated the performance of the police.