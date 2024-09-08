Girl killed over domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Brother shot and killed his 17-year-old sister on Sunday over a domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib.

According to a private news channel and police, the police force reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the killing.

The police lodged the FIR and started searching for the absconding accused.