Open Menu

Girl Killed Over Domestic Dispute In Nankana Sahib

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Girl killed over domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Brother shot and killed his 17-year-old sister on Sunday over a domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib.

According to a private news channel and police, the police force reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the killing.

The police lodged the FIR and started searching for the absconding accused.

Related Topics

Police Nankana Sahib Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

19 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

19 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

19 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

19 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

19 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

19 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

19 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

19 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

19 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan