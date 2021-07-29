Girl killed over marriage dispute in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth strangled his sister over a marriage dispute in the area of Balochni police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said Aqsa of Chak No 56-RB wanted to make marriage with her choice but her brother Sajid opposed. Today, an altercation occurred between the girl and her brotherduring which the youth killed her and fled.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.