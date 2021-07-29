UrduPoint.com
Girl Killed Over Marriage Dispute In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:19 PM

A youth strangled his sister over a marriage dispute in the area of Balochni police station on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth strangled his sister over a marriage dispute in the area of Balochni police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said Aqsa of Chak No 56-RB wanted to make marriage with her choice but her brother Sajid opposed. Today, an altercation occurred between the girl and her brotherduring which the youth killed her and fled.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

