Girl Killed Over Marriage Issue In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:33 PM

Girl killed over marriage issue in Faisalabad

A man clubbed to death his young sister over marriage dispute here in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) -: A man clubbed to death his young sister over marriage dispute here in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 25-year-old Nasreen Bibi, resident of Chak 395-GB, exchanged hot words with her brother Waseem Akram over her marriage proposal on which she was unhappy.

Over this issue, Waseem became enraged and hit his sister with a club. The girl received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police registered a case and started investigation, whereas the accused was at large.

