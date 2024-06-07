Open Menu

Girl Killed Over Matrimonial Issue In Okara

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A girl was shot and killed over matrimonial issue reported in the Chak Khan Muhammad area of Sadar Gogira Okara police station.

According to police sources, a 25-year-old Sadia Bibi was shot and killed by her relative Intizar, and his friends in village Chak Khan Muhammad area located in the limits of Okara police station.

The accused Intizar wanted to marry with Sadia and after refusal, he along with his friends shot and killed the ill-fated girl, the police sources told in a preliminary investigation.

The body was shifted to District Hospital Okara for post-mortem.

District Police Officer Okara Tariq Aziz took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

The police reached the spot and started search operation.

More Stories From Pakistan