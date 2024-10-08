Girl Killed, Seven Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A girl was killed while seven others sustained multiple injuries
in a road accident near here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, two families were returning to
Sargodha from Faisalabad by a carry-van when a dumper
truck hit their vehicle from behind near Faisalabad Road.
As a result, Saima d/o Ilyas, a resident of Chak No. 88-NB,
died on the spot due to critical head injury, while Saeed Ahmad,
Sangeeta, Abbas Maseeh, Tabish, Israr, Jabbar, and Malaika
received multiple injuries.
On information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted
the victims to the Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.
Police were investigating.
