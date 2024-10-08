Open Menu

Girl Killed, Seven Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Girl killed, seven injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A girl was killed while seven others sustained multiple injuries

in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, two families were returning to

Sargodha from Faisalabad by a carry-van when a dumper

truck hit their vehicle from behind near Faisalabad Road.

As a result, Saima d/o Ilyas, a resident of Chak No. 88-NB,

died on the spot due to critical head injury, while Saeed Ahmad,

Sangeeta, Abbas Maseeh, Tabish, Israr, Jabbar, and Malaika

received multiple injuries.

On information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted

the victims to the Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

Police were investigating.

