Girl killed, three hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A girl was killed while three others sustained injuries due to collision between motorbike and truck near Jimko chowk Qasba Gujrat on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding motorcycle collided with a truck while overtaking at Qasba Gujrat area in which a girl was died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Indus Hospital after providing first-aid while the dead body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Police has started investigation into the incident.